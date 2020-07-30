Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,869 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the second quarter worth $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Best Buy by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 784.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 619 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

BBY opened at $98.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.93.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,081,697 shares of company stock worth $90,464,182. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBY. UBS Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Guggenheim upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet lowered their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

