Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.53 Million Holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,632 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,988,378 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $440,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658,025 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,754,015.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,455,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $152,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,410 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,555,461 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $122,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,355,232 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $148,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,346 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,079,368 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $47,621,000 after purchasing an additional 532,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BUD opened at $56.70 on Thursday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $102.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.89. The company has a market cap of $112.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.24). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

BUD has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra lowered their price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

