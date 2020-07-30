Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.10% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,538,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $504,992,000 after purchasing an additional 398,760 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,776,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,061,000 after purchasing an additional 309,345 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth about $92,959,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,149,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,129,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,218,000 after purchasing an additional 141,022 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.26 per share, for a total transaction of $592,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,146.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $71,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,069 shares in the company, valued at $723,256.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,530 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $69.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.97. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $471.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

