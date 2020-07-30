Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,457 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 128,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after buying an additional 34,674 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 373.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after buying an additional 64,401 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $420,147,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $88.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.39 and a 200-day moving average of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.86). Ross Stores had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.