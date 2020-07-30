Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 50,422 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 384.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,422 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.36% of Middlesex Water worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 103.2% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Middlesex Water by 8.5% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

MSEX stock opened at $67.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.80. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $72.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.26.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. Research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

In other news, VP Georgia M. Simpson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $31,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,471 shares in the company, valued at $154,388.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total value of $53,643.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,268.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,050 shares of company stock worth $403,828. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.