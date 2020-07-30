Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Electronic Arts in a report issued on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Giaimo now expects that the game software company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

EA has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Electronic Arts to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.69.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $135.93 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $142.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $138,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,608.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $56,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,067 shares of company stock worth $23,676,534 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,722,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $5,026,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,273 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

