Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $725.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 31.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SHOP. Raymond James lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $850.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $866.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $803.96.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,053.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -908.27 and a beta of 1.61. Shopify has a 12-month low of $282.08 and a 12-month high of $1,107.92. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $922.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $635.20.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,670,000 after buying an additional 1,991,970 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,229,000 after buying an additional 1,050,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,911,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,635,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 698,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,143,000 after buying an additional 465,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

