Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Graco in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of GGG opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.27. Graco has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Graco had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $366.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.13 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 184,575 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $10,005,810.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,164 shares in the company, valued at $20,717,110.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,800 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $902,664.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,670.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,454 shares of company stock worth $15,612,820. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 2,476.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Graco by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 54,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Graco by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

