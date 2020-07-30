Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Luminex in a research report issued on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Luminex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.30 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LMNX. BidaskClub raised Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Luminex has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $40.21. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.92 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Luminex’s payout ratio is currently -171.43%.

In other Luminex news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 86,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $2,709,764.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard W. Rew II sold 11,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $412,692.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,329.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,819 shares of company stock valued at $15,528,094 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Luminex by 22.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Luminex by 6,283.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Luminex during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Luminex by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

