Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Jones Lang LaSalle to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:JLL opened at $97.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.68. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $178.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

JLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.20.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

