JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target to $185.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Cowen began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.06.

NYSE HON opened at $154.58 on Monday. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.07.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,374,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,342 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Honeywell International by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,088,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,884,947,000 after acquiring an additional 819,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,116,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,350,945,000 after acquiring an additional 58,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,313,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

