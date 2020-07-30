JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Waters (NYSE:WAT) to Neutral

Waters (NYSE:WAT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

WAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Waters from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.22.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $216.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.94. Waters has a 12-month low of $154.39 and a 12-month high of $245.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.98.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $519.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.41 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 1,937.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

