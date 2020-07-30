Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Position Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 182.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,077 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,333 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Juniper Networks from $27.50 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, CSFB reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.89.

JNPR opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.