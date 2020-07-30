Kerr Mines (TSE:KER) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Kerr Mines Inc (TSE:KER)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.17. Kerr Mines shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 384,103 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 597.28, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $51.21 million and a P/E ratio of -7.27.

Kerr Mines Company Profile (TSE:KER)

Kerr Mines Inc operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada and the United States. Its flagship property is the Copperstone gold mine, which encompasses approximately 47.7 square kilometers of mineral rights in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Armistice Resources Corp.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Kerr Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerr Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.