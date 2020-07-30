KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $5.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.12.

COR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.56.

COR stock opened at $128.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.70, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $90.07 and a fifty-two week high of $129.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $147.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.34 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 12.74%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $90,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,839.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total value of $875,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,691.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,633,128 shares of company stock worth $561,100,255. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at $666,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at $44,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,168,000 after acquiring an additional 52,520 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the second quarter valued at $1,096,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,029,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,364,000 after acquiring an additional 144,417 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

