Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,281,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 528.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,582,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,554 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 501.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 906,662 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,435,000 after purchasing an additional 755,903 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,798.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 549,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,350,000 after purchasing an additional 530,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,053,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $88,118,000 after purchasing an additional 492,147 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEYS opened at $96.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $77.93 and a 12 month high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 14.01%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $248,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 79,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $8,353,319.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,241 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,247 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

