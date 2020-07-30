KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 7.3% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 711,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $208,933,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $3,636,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $2,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.19.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $380.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.98. The firm has a market cap of $1,616.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

