Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of KOSS stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. Koss has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Koss stock. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.97% of Koss worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

