Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,070 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,262,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,912,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,466,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,174,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,633 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,527,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,603,000 after buying an additional 1,642,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.57 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.32. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.79.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

