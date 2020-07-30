Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LTRN) Coverage Initiated at Colliers Securities

Equities researchers at Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LTRN) in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 93.86% from the company’s current price.

Legend Biotech stock opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $15.44.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

About Legend Biotech

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage oncology biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapeutics using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.