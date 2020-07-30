Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 1,631 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,167 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.6% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 3.2% during the second quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 21,766 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Apple by 32.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,064,022 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $388,155,000 after purchasing an additional 258,747 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 30,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 71,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in Apple by 147.2% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 22,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Nomura Securities raised their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $409.26 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.19.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $380.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,616.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $399.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.