Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Brewin Dolphin (OTCMKTS:BDNHF)

Brewin Dolphin (OTCMKTS:BDNHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:BDNHF opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50. Brewin Dolphin has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $4.58.

Brewin Dolphin Company Profile

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, report writing, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

