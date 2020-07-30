Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $28.86

Shares of Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.86 and traded as high as $31.25. Linamar shares last traded at $31.25, with a volume of 3,107 shares changing hands.

LIMAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised shares of Linamar to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Linamar from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Linamar from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Get Linamar alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.57.

About Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF)

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.