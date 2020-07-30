LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Trading Down 9.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) were down 9.2% during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $60.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. LivaNova traded as low as $49.89 and last traded at $50.52, approximately 2,032,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 587,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.61.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Get LivaNova alerts:

In other LivaNova news, Director Alfred J. Novak purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,724.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,348,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after buying an additional 97,159 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,437,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,312,000 after acquiring an additional 997,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,296,000 after acquiring an additional 56,940 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in LivaNova by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,529,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,203,000 after acquiring an additional 33,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 2.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 972,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,001,000 after acquiring an additional 21,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average is $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.72, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.74 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.