LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Trading Down 9.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) were down 9.2% during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $60.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. LivaNova traded as low as $49.89 and last traded at $50.52, approximately 2,032,539 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 587,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.61.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.
In other LivaNova news, Director Alfred J. Novak purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,724.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in LivaNova by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,348,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after buying an additional 97,159 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,437,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,312,000 after acquiring an additional 997,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,641,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,296,000 after acquiring an additional 56,940 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in LivaNova by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,529,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,203,000 after acquiring an additional 33,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 2.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 972,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,001,000 after acquiring an additional 21,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day moving average is $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.72, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.74 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LivaNova Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIVN)
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
