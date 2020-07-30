Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.7% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP increased its stake in Apple by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $380.16 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $399.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $366.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1,616.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.19.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

