Livongo Health (LVGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Livongo Health to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Livongo Health has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.11 million. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 22.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. Livongo Health’s revenue was up 114.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Livongo Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LVGO opened at $121.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.22. Livongo Health has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $123.23.

In other news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $15,864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 48,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $5,528,153.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,899,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,267,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,574 shares of company stock valued at $34,400,243 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Livongo Health from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Livongo Health from $53.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

