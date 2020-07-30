Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LL. Loop Capital raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.08 million, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.36. Lumber Liquidators has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $23.45.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $267.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.43 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, CEO Charles E. Tyson bought 5,000 shares of Lumber Liquidators stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

