Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumentum Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. Optical Communications segment portfolio includes products used by Telecom and Datacom nanoelectromechanical systems and traditional as well as cloud/data center service providers. Commercial Lasers segment products serve its customers in markets and applications, such as manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, remote sensing and precision machining. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Milpitas, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LITE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Lumentum from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.15.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $89.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97 and a beta of 1.00. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $48.44 and a 12 month high of $93.23.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.54 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,896 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $235,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 15,573 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $1,297,542.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,564,982.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,900 shares of company stock worth $2,158,373. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 27.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 3,704.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,879,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,216 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

