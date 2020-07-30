Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for patients with ear, nose and throat diseases. The company’s proprietary technology platform, XTreo(TM), is designed to precisely and consistently deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue. Its initial product candidates consist LYR-210 and LYR-220 which are in clinical stage. Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, Mass. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LYRA. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

LYRA opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.24. Lyra Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($18.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward T. Anderson bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $3,947,500.00. Also, major shareholder Polaris Venture Partners Speci bought 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $986,875.00.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions using XTreo technology platform for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. Its XTreo platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

