Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 192.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,215 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.05% of Macy’s worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 42.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 212,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 63,229 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $960,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 17.3% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 425,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 62,870 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 11.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. Macy’s Inc has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Macy’s from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.