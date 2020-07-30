Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 132.38%. On average, analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.58. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $13.28.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. MKM Partners started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $82,761.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,881,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,745,012.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $206,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 64,700 shares of company stock valued at $378,511. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

