Maintel (LON:MAI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $193.33

Maintel Holdings plc (LON:MAI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.33 and traded as high as $233.20. Maintel shares last traded at $229.00, with a volume of 1,590 shares changing hands.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Maintel in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Get Maintel alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 193.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 202.66.

Maintel Company Profile (LON:MAI)

Maintel Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides managed communications services for the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through three segments: Telecommunications Managed Service and Technology Sales, Telecommunications Network Services, and Mobile Services.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Maintel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maintel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.