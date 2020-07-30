MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) PT Raised to $4.50 at BMO Capital Markets

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MEG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of MEG Energy from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. MEG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

MEG Energy stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. MEG Energy has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $6.14.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

