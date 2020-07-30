MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) PT Raised to $4.50 at TD Securities

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Securities from $3.75 to $4.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 55.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MEGEF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on MEG Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MEG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MEG Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

Shares of MEGEF opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $6.14.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

