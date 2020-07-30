MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) PT Raised to $6.00 at Raymond James

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 106.90% from the stock’s current price.

MEGEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on MEG Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MEG Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on MEG Energy from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised MEG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.61.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.