Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLAB. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 845.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,190,000 after purchasing an additional 210,383 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $6,524,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 243.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,492 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $3,957,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,451 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MLAB shares. BidaskClub downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.67.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $232.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 566.41 and a beta of 0.37. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.90 and a 1 year high of $271.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $34.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.