Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 1,027.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,225 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Metlife by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Metlife by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Metlife by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Metlife by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 22,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MET stock opened at $38.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.99. Metlife Inc has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

