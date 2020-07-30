Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $30.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

MCB opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $244.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.22. Metropolitan Bank has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $51.09.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 20.57%. Research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 9.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metropolitan Bank (MCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.