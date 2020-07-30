Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Position Decreased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 902.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth $8,083,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $790.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $586.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $733.20.

In related news, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.94, for a total value of $3,325,471.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,268,771.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.96, for a total transaction of $527,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,366.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,046 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTD opened at $898.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.08. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $911.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $820.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $758.78.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.78 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 134.62% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

