Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is NBT Bank N A NY’s 3rd Largest Position

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,153 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,273 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.3% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 10,567 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Microsoft by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,351,379 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $213,112,000 after buying an additional 79,607 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $2,482,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

MSFT opened at $204.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,547.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

