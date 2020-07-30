Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by WestEnd Advisors LLC

WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,721 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.5% of WestEnd Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 970,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $197,405,000 after buying an additional 283,300 shares in the last quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,070.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 51,222 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 46,847 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Griffin Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $204.06 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1,547.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.34.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

