Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,480 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.3% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after acquiring an additional 471,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,184,852,000 after acquiring an additional 199,804 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $204.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.34. The company has a market cap of $1,547.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $130.78 and a 1 year high of $216.38.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Microsoft to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

