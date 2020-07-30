Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Boosted by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1,070.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,222 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,847 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.6% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.4% in the second quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 12.2% in the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 151.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 302,656 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $61,594,000 after purchasing an additional 182,417 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.5% in the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter worth $134,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.23.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $204.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.34. The company has a market cap of $1,547.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.