Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Middlefield Banc stock opened at $18.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23. The company has a market cap of $119.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.80. Middlefield Banc has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $12.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 17.82%. Research analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 47.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 491.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 22,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Middlefield Banc (MBCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.