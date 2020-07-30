Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Trading Up 5.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) were up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $50.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mimecast traded as high as $46.62 and last traded at $46.36, approximately 1,039,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 933,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.89.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MIME. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Mimecast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Mimecast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mimecast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Mimecast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.65.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 2,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $95,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $10,201,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,451,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,016,777.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 400,586 shares of company stock worth $17,195,792. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Mimecast by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,159.00, a P/E/G ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.38.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.39 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

