Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MOH. Cfra raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised Molina Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.57.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $187.65 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.85 and a twelve month high of $196.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.06.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.01). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 40.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $308,174.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.46, for a total value of $311,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

