Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $54.16, but opened at $55.71. Mondelez International shares last traded at $56.79, with a volume of 9,324,134 shares traded.

The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.11.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,116,000 after buying an additional 961,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,522,000 after buying an additional 2,503,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,292,000 after buying an additional 1,857,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,081,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,559,000 after buying an additional 144,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.