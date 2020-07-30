Morgan Stanley Buys 206,674 Shares of GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.10% of GlycoMimetics worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GlycoMimetics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 20,014 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in GlycoMimetics by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 37,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 18,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC opened at $4.29 on Thursday. GlycoMimetics Inc has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $9.53. The firm has a market cap of $186.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 14.78, a current ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that GlycoMimetics Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

