Morgan Stanley Has $1.12 Million Position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,064 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 47.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. stock opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average is $22.96. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $42.77. The firm has a market cap of $419.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LORL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

