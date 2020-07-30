Morgan Stanley Purchases 17,529 Shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at $669,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III during the first quarter worth $631,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III during the first quarter worth $322,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 33.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 28,199 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PZC opened at $10.73 on Thursday. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $7.13 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th.

Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

